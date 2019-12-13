MK (Kay) Nuttall (McClafferty) passed away peacefully in North Vancouver. She was born in Princeton, BC, to Ellen McClafferty (Duffy) and Neil McClafferty, originally from Ireland. Kay was the younger sister of Patrick. She enjoyed the outdoors and especially mooching for salmon around Pender Harbour, a place she loved.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Mary), Daniel (Frank), Mary, and Matthew; and five grandchildren, Erica, Tess, Sebastian, Devon, and Braedyn. The staff at Evergreen House are recognized for their kindness and compassion.
