BIRD, Mary Lou (nee Mayne) September 10, 1966 - February 21, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mary Lou (Birdie) after a hard fought 7 ½ year battle with brain cancer. Lovingly missed by her husband of 29 years Dion, son Brett, and her sweet cat Molly. She leaves behind a large family including parents; Charlie and Sandra Mayne, sisters; Jeanne, Michele (Glenn), Katherine (Brad), nieces; Maya, Meagan, Ella, Asha, Ryen, Stephanie and Shawna, mother and father-in-law Eileen and Bernie Bird, sister-in-law Karin (Don), brother-in-law Neil (Linda), her Auntie Mary Lou and Uncle Ed and cousins; Stacy, Jeannie, Ryan and Ann. Mary Lou was a friend to many and leaves behind an extended group of very good friends including many she has known since elementary school. Mary Lou grew up in North Vancouver and after graduating from Carson Graham she met the love of her life Dion Bird and married at Holy Trinity. They moved to Burnaby where they lived for many years before settling in Port Moody. She held many jobs through the years but her greatest role was that of wife and mother. Being in her home, listening to music and caring for her family was where she was happiest. Dion and family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and social workers at Royal Columbian Hospital and nurses, doctors and volunteers at Crossroads Hospice for their compassion, love and amazing care of Mary Lou. We would also like to thank Eagle Ridge Hospital staff and Dr. Heran for all his efforts. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossroads Inlet Centre Hospice (Port Moody) or the Port Moody Food Bank where Mary Lou volunteered. A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 2725 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am with a reception to immediately follow in the church hall.





