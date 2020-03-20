Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Marjorie BELL-IRVING. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

BELL-IRVING, Mary Marjorie Mary Bell-Irving (nee McDonald) passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the grand age of 98. Mary was the only child of General Harold McDonald and Marjorie McDonald (Gilmour). She had a delightful childhood in Banff, trail riding, skiing, attending the Mountain School, and then went on to Branksome Hall and McGill. She met her beloved Gordon in Vancouver and they were devoted to each other for 49 years of marriage. They moved frequently with RCAF postings, and Mary brought grace everywhere she went. In the 1960's and 1970's Mary worked in social services for the Children's Aid Society and Lions Gate Hospital. She loved the outdoors and simple living at Pasley Island and, after Gordon's death in 1991, in D'Arcy near Whistler. Mary brought love, joy and whimsical humour to everyone. She will be dearly missed by her children Ginnie (Harold), Duncan (Ann) and Susanna (Laurence); grandchildren Chris (Rhonda), Sarah (Mike), John (Tara), Angus, Sam and Julia; great-grandchildren Tristan, Bowen, Sydney and step-grandchildren Joe, Austin and Logan. She was pre-deceased by her step-grandson David McInnes. Thanks to the staff at Evergreen 2N for their exceptional TLC and to her caregiver/friend Shohreh Rastin for her many kindnesses. Mary's ashes will be interred in the Old Cemetery in Banff. A celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House or Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To write a condolence to the family please go to







Mary Bell-Irving (nee McDonald) passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the grand age of 98. Mary was the only child of General Harold McDonald and Marjorie McDonald (Gilmour). She had a delightful childhood in Banff, trail riding, skiing, attending the Mountain School, and then went on to Branksome Hall and McGill. She met her beloved Gordon in Vancouver and they were devoted to each other for 49 years of marriage. They moved frequently with RCAF postings, and Mary brought grace everywhere she went. In the 1960's and 1970's Mary worked in social services for the Children's Aid Society and Lions Gate Hospital. She loved the outdoors and simple living at Pasley Island and, after Gordon's death in 1991, in D'Arcy near Whistler. Mary brought love, joy and whimsical humour to everyone. She will be dearly missed by her children Ginnie (Harold), Duncan (Ann) and Susanna (Laurence); grandchildren Chris (Rhonda), Sarah (Mike), John (Tara), Angus, Sam and Julia; great-grandchildren Tristan, Bowen, Sydney and step-grandchildren Joe, Austin and Logan. She was pre-deceased by her step-grandson David McInnes. Thanks to the staff at Evergreen 2N for their exceptional TLC and to her caregiver/friend Shohreh Rastin for her many kindnesses. Mary's ashes will be interred in the Old Cemetery in Banff. A celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House or Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To write a condolence to the family please go to www.mckenziefuneralservices.com. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close