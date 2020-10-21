1/1
Mary (Croke) McCREADY
McCREADY, Mary (Croke) Mary McCready, of Deep Cove, North Vancouver, BC, died peacefully on October 4, 2020 a few weeks prior to her 96th birthday. Our Mother led a remarkable life. She came to Canada from England as a war bride spending the first few years in Winnipeg raising her family. She was passionately creative throughout her life. She was an accomplished painter and built a successful career in theatre and cinema at costume design and managing wardrobe departments. Fondest memories from her children: Andy McCready (Carol), Edmonton, Katherine McCready, Switzerland, Ruth MacNabb (Kevin), Massachusetts and Shelley Beaudet (Sheldon), North Vancouver; her three sisters: Norah Bonner, Vera Westley and Molly Thorn all of England, her eight grandchildren and four great grandsons. We will all miss her! Please share memories, condolences and photos at www.mykeeper.com/profile/MaryMcCready



Published in North Shore News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
