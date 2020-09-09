WILSON (Bell-Irving), Mary Patricia "Trish" June 8, 1925 - August 20, 2020
Trish, 95 years young, was the daughter of Air Commodore Allan Duncan Bell-Irving (1894-1965) and Mary Elizabeth (Pye) Keith Falconer Pybus (1894-1979). Trish was predeceased by her siblings Gordon, and Elizabeth O'Kiely, her husband Charles William Wilson, son David, and grandsons Carl T'llgidgaaya Hart and David Haliburton Wilson Jr. She is survived by her daughters Annette Wilson Blair and Rosemary "Posy" (Jim) Hart, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Trish left this world a better place, living the virtues of courtesy, honour, and service, being kind, gracious and compassionate to all who knew her. In lieu of a funeral during COVID, we invite you to visit Mum's online memorial at www.mem.com