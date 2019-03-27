SHERRETT, Mary Mary passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2019. She was 90 years old. She was predeceased by her husband John and brothers William and Johnny. Survived by her daughters Florence (Barrie), Linda (Ron), Dorothy and son John. Grandchildren Diana (Eric), Blair, Sara (Peter), Daniel (Fiona), Paolo (Kishia) Benjamin. GG to Alexa and Samantha. She was active in the Dogwood Chorus of the Sweet Adelines and the Carousel Chorus and made many deep friendships there. A Thank You to the staff of Coastal Health South Team and especially to her friend Tammy who kept her laughing to the end. No Memorial at her request. Condolences may be sent to First Memorial
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019