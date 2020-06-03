TRAFF, Mary Valerie (nee Smith) August 23, 1924 - May 2, 2020 Valerie Traff, whose essence was one of wonder and of purposeful quest all through her life, left this earth in the fullness of peace on the morning of May 2nd, 2020. It was a perfect close to her life, being at home with family and with our love surrounding her. Valerie lived an inspiring and fulfilling 95 years, leaving the world richer not only with her colourful paintings gracing many homes, but also with the vibrant, intense spirit that backed her living. Valerie (predeceased by her husband Fred in 2000) leaves beloved family - daughter Susan St. James of Vancouver and grandchildren Richard Maranda, Sarah Heslop (Brian), Janine Reynolds (Francis); and great grandchildren: Amelie and Havana Francisco, Juno Reynolds, Griffin and Sienna Heslop. She also leaves beloved family: daughter Penelope Nickels (Tony) of North Vancouver and grandchildren Oliver and Conrad Nickels. Valerie also leaves her beloved nephew Francis Smith and family of Kent, England. Francis is the son of Valerie's older brother, Francis Wilfred Smith of West Vancouver, Flt. Lieut. with the RAF, who was lost in action in 1942 and whose service and memory are honoured at the West Vancouver Cenotaph. Valerie was born and raised in West Vancouver at #992-20th Street, in the wonderful old English home built by her father James Henry Smith. She married the man she adored, Fred Traff, and made Powell River home for the next 18 years. They 'pioneered' on three wild, oceanfront acres on Pebble Beach, right at the very end of what is now TRAFF ROAD. This was an exciting life for all our family. In 1957 Valerie volunteered to teach English to the Hungarian refugees of the Sopron Forestry School who had just arrived in Powell River. Valerie's life was full of significant connections to the art world; many painter and sculptor friends would drop in at our Pebble Beach home. Her next adventure spanned 35 years in the Cariboo where her husband Fred Traff published the 100 Mile Free Press, bringing it to Canadian National Weekly award winner status. During those years Valerie enthusiastically wrote her own weekly women's column for the 100 Mile Free Press. Wherever life took her, Valerie always sought the richness of a moment, the artistry of a moment, ever ready to seriously discuss what makes people "tick". Keeping up with politics, she "held the world together" in her way, with compassionate discussion trusting that, as we extended our love and thoughts, this could help keep the world on an even keel. And of course, she demanded to be kept up with every bit of family news. Valerie's love for life's pleasures was revealed in not only having many friends around her for passionate intelligent discussions, but also in her love for the gourmet experience. She often issued her invitation, "Come for drinks, stay for dinner" to everyone's delight, or "Let's have another martini." Her inspired cuisine created magic and nurtured lasting friendships. Parties, singing, drama - remembered highlights. West Vancouver was home for Valerie for the last 20 years. She continually expressed joy in all its elements: the ever-present Hollyburn backdrop, the Lions, the lovely Library and little village of Ambleside - its eagles, the ocean - she loved to picnic on the beaches and reveled in every sunset. Following in her father's footsteps, she always took particular note of architecture, commenting "they didn't leave a view!" or, "now that's west coast"; "oh that's well done, just look at that roof line!" Right up until the end she knew she was blessed, and voiced thanks for life. Her expansive, expressive spirit touched all of us; we are all so thankful to have shared in her fine and very full life.







