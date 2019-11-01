Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Verna (Price) JONES. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

JONES, Mary Verna (nee Price) August 18, 1934 - October 22, 2019 It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the recent passing of our beloved mother Mary Verna (Price) Jones. Mary will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her daughters Linda, Susan, and Donna (Peter); grandsons Nick and Will; brother-in-law Norman and sister-in-law Maria, her nieces and nephews, and extended family in Canada and the U.S. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 61 years John (Bud) Norris Jones, her parents Jack and Verna Price and her sister Vina Turner. Mary was born in Vancouver and grew up in her family's house located near her grandfather William Janes' general store at 41st and Victoria Drive. She attended Tecumseh Elementary School and John Oliver High School, where she had many close girlfriends and enjoyed dressing up in the latest fashions of the late 1940s/early 1950s. We treasure the photos taken by Foncie of Mom and her gal pals downtown on Granville Street. Mary met Bud during her final year in high school and they married in June of 1953. Mary and Bud began their married life living in a basement suite in East Vancouver. Mary worked as a receptionist after high school until the birth of their first daughter Linda, while Bud continued advancing in his career in the brokerage business. Mary and Bud purchased their first home in Burnaby where their second daughter Susan was born. In 1959, the family moved to North Vancouver, where they eventually welcomed their third daughter Donna. They lived in North Vancouver until 1978, at which time they moved to West Vancouver where they remained. Mary was a wonderful and dedicated mother to her three girls, but she always found time to participate in her weekly Wednesday morning 10 pin bowling league, which she so enjoyed and excelled at, first at Thunderbird Bowling Lanes in North Vancouver, then at Brunswick Bowling in West Vancouver. Mary was the C.O.O. of the family household, overseeing the active social life enjoyed by Bud and her as well as the schedules of three busy daughters. Mary did it all, including regularly going up the ladder to the flat roof on the top floor to clean out the leaves from the gutters. Mary enjoyed her coffee in the morning, her ice cream at night and Purdy's chocolates anytime. Once her two grandsons were born (finally some boys in the family!). Mary loved babysitting and spoiling them. Nick and Will both loved their grandma very much and will miss her greatly. Right from the beginning of their marriage, Mary and Bud enjoyed hosting their many friends over the years, which usually began with Bud calling Mary to say he was on his way home "with a few friends". Those evenings often went into the very wee hours of the morning with Mary mixing drinks and calling for Chinese food deliveries while everyone danced in the basement rec room to the newest record albums by Trini Lopez, Petula Clark, and Frank Sinatra. Friday nights in the 1960s and '70s found Mary and Bud either at Exhibition Park cheering on one of the horses they co-owned or enjoying dinner downtown with friends and seeing the latest acts at The Cave. Mary and Bud first travelled to Maui in the mid-1960s, where they fell in love with Lahaina. They eventually bought their dream Maui home in Puamana in the early 1970s, where they formed many lasting friendships. Their condo was always full with friends dropping in to enjoy a cocktail while watching the sunset with Mary whipping up dinner for all. Mary will be remembered as a wonderful and selfless wife, mother and grandmother who gave much love and care to her family and friends. The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to Nurse Next Door for their kind support and in particular caregivers Linda and Erlinda, owner Elizabeth Rose, and Inglewood Care Home. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. To write a condolence to the family, please visit either







