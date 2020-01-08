Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary WORTHINGTON. View Sign Obituary

WORTHINGTON, Mary Mary passed away on December 17th at 100 years of age. Predeceased by her husband Russell Worthington and granddaughter Michelle Harris, Mary will be greatly missed by her son Don Worthington, daughter Shirley Harris and husband Norm, granddaughters Natasha Leuvekamp and husband Thomas, Corrina Harris and great grandson Tyler Harris. We must also mention Mary's dearest friends Valerie Worthington and Mary Boissoneault. Mary's incredible journey of life was lived with enormous dignity and grace, she touched many people. Mary was an example for all of us in fulfilling "The Purpose of Life" ..... to give Love. At Mary's request there will be a "Celebration of Life" at the home of Shirley and Norm Harris in the Spring, TBA. Until we meet again beautiful Lady.





