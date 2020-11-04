In memory and celebration of a man who made this world a better and brighter place. YEUNG, Matthias King Kwok December 6, 1934 to October 22, 2020 Matthias Yeung, aged 85 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep at North Shore Hospice. Matthias was born in Hong Kong and finished high school there. He went to study at National Taiwan University where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree. He returned to Hong Kong to work as a social worker. He moved to Vancouver in 1967 with his wife Anna and two infant daughters. He continued to work as a social worker in New Westminster. Matthias was dedicated to providing a good life for his family and relatives. He worked long hours with Anna in a grocery store for 24 years and enjoyed living in North Vancouver. After his retirement, he volunteered with North Shore Community Seniors Programs. He was a humble and kind person. His daughters benefited from his guidance, generosity, and encouragement. Matthias is lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Anna; daughters Monica (Randy) and Helen (Kenmau); grandchildren Emily, Stephanie, and James; his three brothers Simon (Diana), Michael (Grace), Benjamin (Laurette), and sister Theresa (Lawrence). Sincere thanks to the North Shore Community Dialysis clinic staff for their patience and kind care. A funeral service will be held for family only at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.







