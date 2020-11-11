TERRILLON Maurice (Moe)
September 3, 1936 - October 23, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandpa, uncle, and friend Maurice Terrillon.
Maurice was born on Kings Road in North Vancouver, the youngest in a family of 10 siblings. His parents were married in 1911, and made their home in upper Lonsdale, emigrating from France, to Manitoba and then North Vancouver in 1912. Maurice is pre-deceased by his parents Felix and Eugenie Terrillon and all his siblings, except for his brother Bob.
Maurice was a family man, a caring husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife Adele, daughters, Jacqueline (Craig), Karen (John), and Monique (Kevin), grandchildren Alexandra, Jack, Raymond, and Charles, as well as many nieces and nephews and his extended Mousset family in France.
Maurice graduated from North Van High in 1955 and went on to work in sales at Fleck Bros. in Vancouver. He was an experienced fastball player and pitched for many teams in Vancouver. In his younger days as a teen he hunted up Mosquito Creek and Grouse Mtn. with his many brothers, and had annual hunting expeditions every year.
In 1957 Maurice married his sweetheart Adele Zerbe, whom he met at Fleck Bros., and together they went on to raise a family of three daughters, and would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in Nov.
Maurice coached his daughters through their years in softball, taking them to tournaments and all the while displaying the patience that we all loved about him. He continued to coach his grandchildren from the sidelines, whether it was soccer, baseball, dance, or hockey.
One of his joys was to be at their family cabin on the Sunshine Coast where he loved making his special crepes for breakfast, puttering around, playing crib with his grandchildren, going crabbing, and enjoying summer days. He looked forward to his travels with Adele to Maui and Palm Springs.
Moe was an avid Montreal Canadiens fan, a gardener, a reader and liked wood working with cedar logs found on the beach. He helped Adele make wine, and he especially liked collecting "stuff", often holding his famous garage sales.
In his later years he would collect bottles and became a regular in his community on collection day. He made many new friends doing this. He was a gentle man who always had time to lend a hand, help out a neighbour, or watch the children play sports.
Maurice loved animals, dogs, cats, deer, birds that hit his window, hummingbirds, and had a special affection for Lady and Savary.
We are deeply grateful for the kindness of the emergency doctors and nurses at Lions Gate Hospital who cared for our father so genuinely.
Maurice touched the lives of so many people. A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring of 2021, when it is safe to do so. Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.ca
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF) at www.jdrf.ca
.
He will be dearly missed and also celebrated, for a life well lived and a legacy of kindness, patience, and generosity. May he rest in peace.