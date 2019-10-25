Maximilian Walter Tscharre (Max) fell asleep in death on October 26, 2018. It is with great sadness that he leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Celia; their daughter, Lisa (Dan); and her two children, Christopher and his son, Logan; and Amber (Ryan) and their two children, Maximilian (Max) and Oliver (Oli). Max also leaves their son, David. In Austria, he leaves his older brother, Kurt (Susie) and their families. Max worked for the D.F.O. for 26 years, a job he loved.
Friends, neighbours, and workmates are invited to join our family to share stories, photos, and to remember Max on November 9, 2019, from 2-4 pm at Jaycee House, 1251 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 25 to Nov. 23, 2019