1/1
Maxine Freda (Morrow) DONALDSON
04/21/1931 - 09/21/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALDSON, Maxine Freda (nee Morrow) On the sunny first day of autumn, our Mom, Maxine Donaldson, passed away in her beloved Lynn Valley home of 60 years. She was born on April 22,1931 in Vancouver to Roy and Freda Morrow and grew up in Chilliwack. Maxine received her BA from UBC and her Teaching Certificate from the Provincial Normal School. When at UBC she met our Dad, Bob, and they celebrated 48 years together. Maxine was predeceased by Bob and is survived by her children, Wendy, Heather and James (C.Peggy) as well as her sisters, Lorraine Edwards and Kay Morrow, plus her nieces and nephews and other relatives and dear friends. Maxine was a school teacher for a number of years before starting our family. We feel blessed to have had a stay at home Mom, who remained curious and engaged in life and learning. Over the years she volunteered her time in a number of endeavours: Sunday School Teacher, Math Program Assistant, Canvasser for Charities, Election Scrutineer, Meals on Wheels, Westover and Argyle School Libraries, the Vancouver Public Aquarium, Van- Dusen Botanical Garden and Molly Nye House. In 1982, she enrolled in Capilano College's Business Office Training program and received the Lieutenant Governor's Silver Medal. Maxine had many interests throughout her life. She studied piano in the Toronto Conservatory of Music Program, was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, calligraphy, learned to play classical guitar and she had a great love of books and reading. We could go on and on… Although challenged by Alzheimers in her later years, Maxine maintained her sweet nature and her sense of humour grew. There continued to be much laughter in her life. At her request, there will be no funeral service. If you wish, any bequests in her memory may be directed to the Alzheimer Society of BC or VanDusen Botanical Garden Our Family would like to thank all the VCH Home Support caregivers, the Palliative Care nurses, especially Pat and Just Like Family's Jocelyn and Grace. We miss you Mom, but we know everything is "wonderful"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved