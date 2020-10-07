DONALDSON, Maxine Freda (nee Morrow) On the sunny first day of autumn, our Mom, Maxine Donaldson, passed away in her beloved Lynn Valley home of 60 years. She was born on April 22,1931 in Vancouver to Roy and Freda Morrow and grew up in Chilliwack. Maxine received her BA from UBC and her Teaching Certificate from the Provincial Normal School. When at UBC she met our Dad, Bob, and they celebrated 48 years together. Maxine was predeceased by Bob and is survived by her children, Wendy, Heather and James (C.Peggy) as well as her sisters, Lorraine Edwards and Kay Morrow, plus her nieces and nephews and other relatives and dear friends. Maxine was a school teacher for a number of years before starting our family. We feel blessed to have had a stay at home Mom, who remained curious and engaged in life and learning. Over the years she volunteered her time in a number of endeavours: Sunday School Teacher, Math Program Assistant, Canvasser for Charities, Election Scrutineer, Meals on Wheels, Westover and Argyle School Libraries, the Vancouver Public Aquarium, Van- Dusen Botanical Garden and Molly Nye House. In 1982, she enrolled in Capilano College's Business Office Training program and received the Lieutenant Governor's Silver Medal. Maxine had many interests throughout her life. She studied piano in the Toronto Conservatory of Music Program, was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, calligraphy, learned to play classical guitar and she had a great love of books and reading. We could go on and on… Although challenged by Alzheimers in her later years, Maxine maintained her sweet nature and her sense of humour grew. There continued to be much laughter in her life. At her request, there will be no funeral service. If you wish, any bequests in her memory may be directed to the Alzheimer Society of BC or VanDusen Botanical Garden Our Family would like to thank all the VCH Home Support caregivers, the Palliative Care nurses, especially Pat and Just Like Family's Jocelyn and Grace. We miss you Mom, but we know everything is "wonderful"







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store