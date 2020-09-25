Maxine passed peacefully at home in West Vancouver, BC with family by her side. Maxine and her identical twin sister, Norine, were born in Stockton, Manitoba and raised in Glenboro, Manitoba. While the sisters were working in Brandon, Manitoba, Maxine met Cst. Dan Lemieux of the RCMP and Norine met Sgt. Don Barber of the Canadian Provost Corps. On Feb. 21st, 1953, Maxine married Dan and Norine married Don in a stunning double military wedding with over 1000 people in attendance. Dan and Maxine were stationed in Regina and Langenburg, Sask. and Penhold, Alberta prior to moving to North Vancouver where they lived for 48 years before moving to West Vancouver for 4 years. Dan and Maxine were happily married for over 67 years. Predeceased by twin sister Norine Barber, sister Nelda Johnson, parents Bruce and Myrtle Moon, niece Vicki Barber and daughter Karen. Survived by her husband Dan Lemieux, daughter Wendy, son in law Stephen Fletcher, grandsons Mark and Adam, niece Bev Larkin and family and nephews, Craig and Brad Barber and families, and my two labs she adored, Shylo and Sasha.



We wish to thank the many wonderful home care providers, Nurses and Dr Marck Hudon for looking after Maxine during her lengthy illness. Maxine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, puppy grandmother , auntie and a good friend to many.



Maxine will be missed. No service by request.



