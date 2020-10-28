We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of May Arnott, who passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020, at the age of 90. May was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill, with whom she would have celebrated 70 years of marriage together this coming June. May is survived by her son, Graeme (Cathy). Born in Dundee, Scotland, May emigrated to Canada in 1957 to join Bill and start her new life in Vancouver. She worked as a bookkeeper and enjoyed her yearly trips back home to Scotland to visit family and friends, and never missed the opportunity to attend the British Open. May also loved her holidays in Maui and Las Vegas where she especially liked playing the slots. Her smile and easygoing laughter will always be missed. A special thank-you to Pam and Angus, and Ros and Maarten, for their friendships and support, and for always making May feel special and loved. Also, a thank-you to all the caregivers at Amica Edgemont Village and Capilano Care, who always ensured May was happy, comfortable and well-cared-for. A private celebration in honour of May will be held in the coming months.



