MAY, Kathleen (Kitty) On Saturday January 19, 2019, Kitty May, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend passed away at the age of 72. She was born in Vancouver on July 9, 1946 to Douglas and Helen May. Kitty will be lovingly remembered by her husband Bob, children Matthew (Kristie), Sarah (Pam), and Jonathan; daughter-in-law Kelly (Sharon); step-children Tracey (Dale), Tanya (Glen), and Bryan (Colleen); and grandson Josh who, with Bob, took such loving care of Granna. She loved her grandchildren: Ariel, Hannah, Pansy, A.J., Caleb, Slater, Aaron, David, Evan, Jesse, and Taylor; siblings Frank (Heather), John (Carol), and Gary (Kerry); six nephews and nieces; and many dear friends. Although Kitty and Bob resided in Maple Ridge in recent years, she always thought of North Vancouver as her true home and made weekly trips back to visit and go for walks with friends and cousin David. Life was all about family for Kitty. Her joy came to her through her children and grandchildren. She loved family barbeques and get togethers. Kitty's family kept a 24-hour vigil over her for the last 2 weeks she spent in McKenney Creek Hospice in Maple Ridge, where she passed in loving peace with her family around her. There will be no service as per her wishes. The family will gather for a celebration of life in July.





