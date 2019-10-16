Mayling passed away peacefully after a brief battle with leukaemia.
She grew up on the North Shore and worked as a CHQM radio programmer before marrying Gilbert Lee. Together they celebrated the birth of their son Michael. Later after their divorce she worked at Amako Construction where she met Jim Phillips. For the past twenty-five years they enjoyed a wonderful life of travel, wine and fine dining in Maui and Red Deer before returning to Vancouver.
Mayling had endless energy. She loved a lively discussion and will be remembered for her vivacious outgoing ways. With her radiant smile and personal interest in others she would brighten the day of whomever she met. She loved her family dearly and was always eager to initiate get-togethers.
Mayling is deeply missed by her family, friends and neighbours. A celebration of her life was held at Mayling's favourite restaurant, Golden Pearl, in North Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 16 to Nov. 14, 2019