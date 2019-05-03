Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McALDUFF John Daniel. View Sign Obituary

McALDUFF, John Daniel April 14, 1930 - March 23, 2019 John did his best with his career, family, and relationships. He was born in Edmonton, Alberta but grew up in Winnipeg. Surviving polio at age 8, he told us his early years were spent "working three jobs simultaneously and having to walk 5 miles to school daily, always in a blizzard". He married Sylvia Hunter and had four sons (Paul, Alan, Michael and Mark). Career was important to John, achieving his Chartered Accountant designation early on. He worked hard and was very successful working with the tax department of Revenue Canada, including a major revision to the Income Tax Act. By 1967 John joined the Investors Group and achieved the position of VP in their tax department. In the early 1970's, he moved to Vancouver and worked diligently to become the Executive VP of a family-owned group of companies. He travelled the world in this role, always the 'go to guy' in tax planning. John purchased a piece of land in the British Properties where he built his dream house, a place he would live for the next 43 years. His four sons would settle close to him on the North Shore, always joining with their friends for parties at the 'Old Boy's House'. For many years he hosted the annual Christmas get together with his ever-expanding family. John retired in 1991 and his passion switched to personal travel, family and a healthier lifestyle. Summers were spent at Royal Vancouver Yacht Club outstations, first onboard the "McDuff" then "The Good Times". Winters were enjoyed in Palm Springs; immersed in his multiple newspaper subscriptions, crossword puzzles and cruising around in his convertible. Editorials to obituaries, he read every page and every story, often laughing to himself. He loved ice cream, lunches out and a goal of riding his bicycle 50 km every day. In his early 80's, riding gave way to brisk walks, but the motivation never changed. The last two years were difficult, but he still enjoyed lunches out, his haircuts in Dundarave and visits from family. He never forgot your birthday and never said no to a piece of pie. The Old Boy and Plain old Grandpa to the end. Predeceased by his three sisters, The 'Old Boy' will be missed by his sons, their partners and his grandchildren Jodi, Krista, Laura, Ryan; Matthew, Melanie, Ashley, Madison, Mikayla; Hunter, Liam; Matteo and his 5 great-grandchildren. A family celebration of life will take place at Hollyburn County Club on May 11th.





