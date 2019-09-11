Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McGOWAN Delores Evelyn. View Sign Service Information Sutton's Campbell River Funeral Home 502 South Dogwood Street Campbell River , BC V9W6R4 (250)-287-4812 Obituary

McGOWAN, Delores Evelyn (nee Silbernagel)







On September 4, 2019, Delores, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 years. Delores was born on August 16, 1930 in Beiseker, Alberta, to the late Stephen and Barbara Silbernagel. She grew up in Alberta, and on October 13, 1962 married (Norbert) Donald McGowan from Manchester, England. They relocated to West then North Vancouver, BC where they raised twins, Kevin and Karen, and younger daughter Laurie. Delores was a stay-at-home mom during the children's early years, and worked in various retail positions covering butcher shop to housewares. She was a very gentle and caring woman who loved gardening, baking, walking, card games and family social events. Although generally quiet, those that knew her closest appreciated her quick wit and sense of humour. Preceded in death by her husband, youngest daughter, and three siblings, Delores is survived by her son Kevin (Michelle) McGowan and their sons Tyler and Jonathan; daughter Karen (Walter) Worsley and sons Evan, Christopher and Jack; her brother Gerry (Joyce); sister Marilyn; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. At her request, Delores will be interned at the Capilano View Cemetery in West Vancouver, BC, with her late husband and daughter. A celebration of life for Delores will be held at a later date in North Vancouver, BC. If you are interested in receiving details of this event, please sign up to receive updates via the online obituary on Sutton's Campbell River Funeral Home's website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/campbell-river-bc/delores-mcgowan-8846150 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Many thanks are given by the family to the wonderful caregivers at Evergreen Seniors Home in Campbell River who supported her in her final days. Sutton's Campbell River Funeral Home 250-287-4812 www.suttonsfuneralhome.com Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019

