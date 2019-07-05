Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McINNES David Leslie. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

McINNES, David Leslie It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, David Leslie McInnes, within weeks of losing Winifred, his life partner of 66 years. David passed away May 16, 2019. David will be deeply missed by his children, Patricia (Barry), John, Kim (Constance), and Donald. Also missing him will be his grandchildren Derek (Roseanne), Kathryn (Kyle), Callum and Elizabeth (Lucy, mother of Callum and Elizabeth), great grandchildren Skyler and Hudson as well as nieces, nephews and the many other relatives and friends whose lives David has touched. David was appointed as an Ordinary Seaman in 1947 and served in the HMCS Discovery from 1947-1951. He was appointed navel cadet and sub-lieutenant with seniority dated 1951. David graduated from the Faculty of Forestry at U.B.C. and followed a career in the forest industry beginning with McMillan Bloedel on Vancouver Island and culminating with him becoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Weyerhaueser, Canada. David chaired and volunteered on numerous industry committees. His contribution to the forest industry and to the Forestry Faculty was recognized by naming the Undergraduate Student Lounge in the Forest Science Centre at U.B.C. after him. David was a loving, devoted father who made the family a priority. He spent time with family and friends through entertaining at home, travelling extensively throughout the world and boating and fishing on the West Coast. David once said "If anything is to happen to us in our travels, always remember we have had an amazing life!" If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in David's name to the Nature Trust, British Columbia or to a charity of your choice.







