It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mel Brown, who died at home in his sleep in the early morning hours of November 12 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mel was born in Athabaska, Alberta. He lived in many small towns in BC, as well as Vancouver, before settling on the North Shore in the late 1950s. Mel is survived by his loving wife, Ellie; his children, Rick (Rosie), Karen, and Vicki (Graham); grandchildren, Stephanie, Kim, Erin, Cole, Geoffrey, and Riley; great-grandchild, Rosalie; brother, Clint (Sylvia); nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Lorraine. Mel married his best friend, Ellie, in 1958. They were happily married for 61 years and cherished their time together and with their family.



Mel had success in many areas of life including sports and as a part-owner/operator of his business, Simson Maxwell Ltd, where he worked for 50 years. Mel represented Canada in basketball at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia. Mel also had success in handball, baseball, racquetball, and golf, where he played both competitively and on a recreational basis. Coaching basketball became his passion after his playing days and he spent his time giving back to the sport.



A lifetime member of the downtown YMCA, Mel always talked fondly of his time spent there and the way that those experiences enhanced his life. Mel is a member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the BC Basketball Hall of Fame.



Mel loved spending time with his family. He and Ellie travelled the world on cruise ships, in addition to cruising with his entire family and going on trips to Disneyland. He was always a regular at his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.



Mel enjoyed the simple things in life. He had a big heart and always thought of others rather than himself. He relished his time in watching and experiencing the growth of his own family and was always happy when good things happened to others.



A service is planned at Holy Trinity Church, 2725 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver, on November 29, 2019, at 10:30 am. Reception to immediately follow in the church hall.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lions Gate Foundation Chemotherapy Centre at Lions Gate Hospital.

