Melvin H. Keeler



August 18, 1922 - September 4, 2019



A Big Life



Mel passed peacefully with his family by his side on a sunny afternoon just weeks after his 97th birthday.



Survived by his wife of 30 years, Nicky; son, Christopher (Monica); daughter, Melisa (Rob); stepsons, Chris (Karen) and Peter (Lauren); and grandchildren, Emma, Maxine, Rachel, Hayley, Ziggi, and Jackson. He is predeceased by his son, Chandler.



Born in Medicine Hat in 1922 and raised during the depression era, Mel joined the Canadian Army at age 17 where he served five years overseas with the 1st Division Artillery 3rd Brigade. He took part in the Invasion of Italy and was in active service when Holland was liberated in 1945.



Before his long and successful career, Mel worked as brake man for the CPR and as a coal miner in Alberta. In 1949, Mel joined the sales team at General Paint in Calgary. In 1964, he was transferred to Vancouver and promoted to General Sales Manager, building a home in Delbrook North Vancouver where he lived until his passing. With his business acumen Mel became CEO of Reed International North American Group, the parent company of General Paint. He traveled extensively in Europe and North America for business until he retired in 1988. He was proud of his loyal team who remained close friends throughout his life.



His love of food and wine paired well when he met Nicky Major, chef and owner of Major the Gourmet catering.



Dad enjoyed golf, tennis and skiing at his Whistler and Palm Desert homes, as well as at the Capilano Golf Club where he has been a member since 1966. His love of golf was fierce and he spent many afternoons up at the club with his friends making it to the Super Senior Championship.



He was active in the community and with charitable causes including United Way, Variety Club, St. Paul Hospital Foundation and the Urology Foundation. He was also a long term cancer survivor of over 30 years.



Mel and family give our sincere thanks to the many doctors, nurses and caregivers over the years who kept him healthy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada in honour of his granddaughter Rachel.



A celebration and toast to "A Big Life" will be held later in October, please contact the family for details.

