Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Mervyn Clarice Lindsay WEIR. View Sign Service Information Amherst Funeral & Cremation Services 1209-207 West Hastings Street Vancouver , BC V6B 1H7 (604)-831-3023 Obituary

WEIR, Dr. Mervyn Clarice Lindsay August 28, 1934 - October 16, 2019 With regret, we announce the passing of Mervyn Weir at Evergreen House in North Vancouver after a long illness. Born in Vancouver in 1934, Mervyn graduated from Kitsilano High School in 1952 and went on to study medicine at the University of British Columbia. She was awarded her M.D. in 1959, one of just four women in a graduating class of forty-seven. At the time, there were quotas on the number of female students admitted to medical school. Mervyn recounted the story of being told during her application process that there was no point in training women to be doctors, as they would "just get married and have children anyway." However, she had the last laugh on one professor who particularly disliked female students when he was informed that, much to his surprise, the Mervyn Weir who had earned top marks in his class was, in fact, a woman. Mervyn went on to become a pediatrician in 1974 and devoted her life to helping children, especially those with developmental disabilities. Well-read and widely-travelled, Mervyn was a fiercely independent person. A lifelong devotee of classical music, she was an ardent supporter of the Vancouver Opera and several other Vancouver -based musical societies. She was also an avid hiker and a talented amateur nature photographer. Pre-deceased by her father, mother, and younger brother, Mervyn is survived by her younger sister Sheila, her nephew David, her niece Meredith and their families, along with many loving friends. For those wishing to donate in Mervyn's memory, the humanitarian work of Doctors Without Borders was close to her heart. Details of a memorial gathering to come at a later date. Condolences may be offered at







With regret, we announce the passing of Mervyn Weir at Evergreen House in North Vancouver after a long illness. Born in Vancouver in 1934, Mervyn graduated from Kitsilano High School in 1952 and went on to study medicine at the University of British Columbia. She was awarded her M.D. in 1959, one of just four women in a graduating class of forty-seven. At the time, there were quotas on the number of female students admitted to medical school. Mervyn recounted the story of being told during her application process that there was no point in training women to be doctors, as they would "just get married and have children anyway." However, she had the last laugh on one professor who particularly disliked female students when he was informed that, much to his surprise, the Mervyn Weir who had earned top marks in his class was, in fact, a woman. Mervyn went on to become a pediatrician in 1974 and devoted her life to helping children, especially those with developmental disabilities. Well-read and widely-travelled, Mervyn was a fiercely independent person. A lifelong devotee of classical music, she was an ardent supporter of the Vancouver Opera and several other Vancouver -based musical societies. She was also an avid hiker and a talented amateur nature photographer. Pre-deceased by her father, mother, and younger brother, Mervyn is survived by her younger sister Sheila, her nephew David, her niece Meredith and their families, along with many loving friends. For those wishing to donate in Mervyn's memory, the humanitarian work of Doctors Without Borders was close to her heart. Details of a memorial gathering to come at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.amherstcremation.com Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close