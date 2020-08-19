With profound sadness, we announce Michael’s passing, from pancreatic cancer in Grenoble, France.



He is survived by his loving family in France; his mother, Catherine; his father, Bernard (Bernadette); his sister, Natalie Boyer (Gilles); his sister Amelie; his nephew and niece, Marius and Louise Boyer; and, in North Vancouver, the love of his life, his young son, Marcel Sinclaire Batoux.



Michael was born in Winnipeg, lived in Calgary and Vancouver, and eventually moved to France to pursue studies in the Culinary Arts. Michael honed his skills in various Michelin-starred restaurants there. He returned to Vancouver to continue his career at The Urban Tea Merchant and Truffles Fine Foods. After leaving Vancouver, he worked at the Shangri-La Hotel in London, England, the Seabourn Legend, a luxury cruise ship, and lastly at Highgate Primary School in North London, where he loved teaching and working with the students and staff.



Michael’s goal was to live life to the fullest and to not lose hope in the face of setbacks. He suffered his illness with dignity and without complaint.







A ceremony honouring Michael’s life took place in Grenoble, France. Qu’il repose en paix.



