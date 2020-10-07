SMITH, Michael Gordon Michael, age 51, passed away from health complications at his home in Ottawa. He is now at peace. Mike was born in North Vancouver where he lived for 11 years, then the family moved to Calgary where he lived until finishing high school. Mike attended Royal Roads Military College, and RMC Kingston, earning his aerospace Engineering degree. He worked at Canadian Forces, and in project management with DND and high tech aeronautical industries. Michael enjoyed classic rock, soccer and skiing. He was a kind, considerate, witty, gentle, artistic, charming, intelligent, charismatic soul, who is so loved and will be greatly missed. Michael is predeceased by his mother Jan. He is remembered by his daughter Natalie, partner Marina, father Darrel, his siblings Allison (Warren), Ken (Carol), Aunt Lois, nieces; Carlie, Nicole, Shawna, Katrina, his nephew Connor, as well as his dear cat Harry. A gathering for Michael will take place in Ottawa when circumstances allow. RIP Brother.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store