1/1
Michael Gordon SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Michael Gordon Michael, age 51, passed away from health complications at his home in Ottawa. He is now at peace. Mike was born in North Vancouver where he lived for 11 years, then the family moved to Calgary where he lived until finishing high school. Mike attended Royal Roads Military College, and RMC Kingston, earning his aerospace Engineering degree. He worked at Canadian Forces, and in project management with DND and high tech aeronautical industries. Michael enjoyed classic rock, soccer and skiing. He was a kind, considerate, witty, gentle, artistic, charming, intelligent, charismatic soul, who is so loved and will be greatly missed. Michael is predeceased by his mother Jan. He is remembered by his daughter Natalie, partner Marina, father Darrel, his siblings Allison (Warren), Ken (Carol), Aunt Lois, nieces; Carlie, Nicole, Shawna, Katrina, his nephew Connor, as well as his dear cat Harry. A gathering for Michael will take place in Ottawa when circumstances allow. RIP Brother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved