It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and husband, Michael Thorpe.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Marlene; his sons, Tyler (Kim) and Thomas (Birte); and daughter, Debra. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Nicholas, Kamilah (Eric), Erin, Charles, Emily, Mallory, Olivia, Kiah, Sheldon, and Makenzie.
Mike was born in Eastbourne, England, grew up in North Vancouver's Deep Cove and left home at a young age to work in BC's Interior as a ranch hand. He was later drawn to the sea, becoming a tugboat captain for McKenzie Barge and Derrick. He worked near the Arctic Circle and along the coast of BC until he was eventually employed by Cates Towing in Burrard Inlet. At the age of 17, he met the love of his life, the beautiful and vivacious Marlene Heath and fell in love immediately, marrying and making a home with her in North Vancouver. They had many happy memories travelling the world as well as camping in their RV. In Mike's later years, he found joy in collecting and showing antique cars.
Mike was a strong man and a protector, always there for those who needed him. He was a loyal friend who never had a bad word to say about anyone. He took a keen interest in those he met and enjoyed making people laugh, leaving them feeling uplifted and valued. There was nothing he wouldn't do for those he loved, and his family was his pride and joy.
He was a devoted husband to Marlene and loved his children and grandchildren passionately. He relished every minute with them, cherishing the uniqueness of each one, sharing with them what each loved most, appreciating their individual interests and abilities. He was always there for them and never missed a game, performance, graduation or awards ceremony. He knew the names of their friends and the scores and highlights of significant basketball, volleyball, soccer, football and rugby games over the course of many years.
He was a man who loved to be with people and he was loved back, so very deeply. He remains a wonderful example to us all and will be missed and remembered more than words can ever express. Rest in peace dear dad, until we meet again.
A Memorial will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
