SOMMERS, Michael James September 16, 1943 - May 3, 2019 It is with profound and deep sadness that we announce the death of our dearest Mike. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, son-in-law, and friend. After a lengthy illness, Mike died peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side. He leaves his wife Jane; daughters Lindsay (Craig), Chrissie; grandsons Shaun and Andrew; sister Marilyn; brothers Jack (Denise) and Jerry (Lyna); nieces Lani and Kim; nephews Wayne, Ryan, Ross and Cam; sister-in-law Doris (Don); mother-in-law Pat; and friends Grace and David. Born to Mary and Joe Sommers on September 16, 1943, Mike grew up in Victoria and he recalled a childhood on Cedar Hill X Road that left him with many wonderful, and often amusing, memories. He attended Oak Bay High, then UBC, where he obtained his







