JARVIS, Michael January 16th, 1940 - July 29th, 2019 After a strong fight with cancer over the last year and a half, it is with true sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Jarvis. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and true friend to many. Born in England, he moved to Vancouver in 1968, newly married to his wife Caroline of 51 years. Over his life, Mike was involved in many ventures including his own businesses, president of multiple associations such as D.C.Y.C., D. C. Stage, Strata Council, Director of winning plays and acted in local pantomimes and comedies. An ardent sports fan, and life of the party, Mike was always ready to beat anyone at chess or to give genuine advice. He had an amazing sense of humour and quick wit! Until the end, he always maintained a positive attitude and saw the "bright side of life". He will be greatly missed by his soul mate Caroline, daughters Heidi (Aaron) and Kim, grandchildren Kylie, Sean, Shaela and Lily. Also brother John, extended family and many close friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held Thursday, September 5th at Seymour Golf and Country Club from 1:30-4:30pm (3723 Mt Seymour Pkwy, North Vancouver). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the BC .





