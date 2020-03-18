Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael (Mike) McQuarrie. View Sign Obituary

Mike passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital, at the age of 84.



He worked for many years as a deckhand, master, and Captain in BC’s coastal and deep-sea tugboat industry, after which he became a transit operator for BC Hydro (now Translink). He was a keen reader, a fan of movies and music, and a talented guitarist. He was a proud resident of the city of North Vancouver for more than 50 years.



He was predeceased by his father, John; his mother, Mollie (Marianne); and his brothers Neil and Jack. He is survived by his daughter, Fiona; his son, Michael John; his former wife, Carol; his sisters-in law Maureen and Deborah; his nieces and nephews Jacqui, John, Cameron, Bob, Laura, Ken, Stephen, Krista, Karmen, Jemal, Doug, Lorena, and Alana; and his many friends.



Thanks to Dr. Scott Comeau, RN Yvonne Hau, and the staff of the Lions Gate Hospital palliative care unit for their support.



No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation are appreciated.

Mike passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital, at the age of 84.He worked for many years as a deckhand, master, and Captain in BC’s coastal and deep-sea tugboat industry, after which he became a transit operator for BC Hydro (now Translink). He was a keen reader, a fan of movies and music, and a talented guitarist. He was a proud resident of the city of North Vancouver for more than 50 years.He was predeceased by his father, John; his mother, Mollie (Marianne); and his brothers Neil and Jack. He is survived by his daughter, Fiona; his son, Michael John; his former wife, Carol; his sisters-in law Maureen and Deborah; his nieces and nephews Jacqui, John, Cameron, Bob, Laura, Ken, Stephen, Krista, Karmen, Jemal, Doug, Lorena, and Alana; and his many friends.Thanks to Dr. Scott Comeau, RN Yvonne Hau, and the staff of the Lions Gate Hospital palliative care unit for their support.No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation are appreciated. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 18 to Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close