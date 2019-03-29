Michael was taken all too soon by cancer. He'd rather be golfing. His greatest legacy is his big heart and humour that he shared so generously with all those he met. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; two daughters, Carolyn Green and Erin O'Byrne; son-in-law, Chris Green; and two grandchildren, Nolan and Fjola Green, as well as his siblings, Dan O'Byrne (Pam), Anne O'Byrne, Jane (Jim Saunders), and Cathy (Greg Flower). As a big kid himself, Michael laughed and related well with his 14 nieces and nephews, Daniel, Tessa, Halley, Adem, Dawn, Christopher, Amy, Marc, Zachary, Kelsey, Andrew, Carl, Derinda, and Graham.
Michael was never one to take life too seriously, so please join us to celebrate the "Waking of Michael O'Byrne" on Saturday, April 20th at St Francis-in-the- Wood, 4773 South Piccadilly Road, West Vancouver.
In lieu of flowers, donations to BC Cancer Research or St James Music Academy. For more information: www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 27, 2019