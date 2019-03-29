Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michele Elizabeth LOUIE. View Sign

LOUIE, Michele Elizabeth November 21, 1966 - February 25, 2019 Michele passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on February 25th shortly after 12 pm, with husband Paddy holding her hand and dog Spike resting his chin on her leg. Her parents and brother had visited that morning. Michele had a wide circle of friends, and clearly made a positive and lasting impact. During her fight with cancer, Michele and Paddy appreciated all the compassionate support they received, especially from Dr. Avanessian and Dr. McFee at LGH, who gave exceptional care; from home care nurse Mary, whose visits were so calming for Michele; and from countless others who made meals and did tasks. Then there was the Paul Sugar Palliative Support (PSPS) Centre - Michele often said, "They just get it." Dr. Paul Sugar and Dr. Marylene Kyriazis went above and beyond. The people and resources at the Centre were incredibly helpful for Michele. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please donate to the PSPS Foundation in Michele's name. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Arbutus Room at Delbrook Community Centre, 851 West Queens Road, North Vancouver, BC on Saturday, April 13th from 3:30 to 5 pm.





Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019

