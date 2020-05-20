Micheline passed away at the age of 71 in North Vancouver, BC. She was born in Drummondville, QC, and crossed Canada on a 3-speed pedal bike with 70 other women in 1969. While their end destination was the Osaka Expo, Micheline, along with two of her sisters, fell in love with Vancouver. In 1975, she married Errol Cramer, lived in Lynn Valley, North Vancouver. She will be remembered as a hardworking and caring woman, who would never hesitate to help her friends and family. She retired in April 2016 and began to travel with her sisters. Her adventures included Belgium, Quebec, Mexico, Cuba, and the United States. In between her travels, Micheline was always eager to be involved with her grandchildren and nieces. From babysitting to just listening, she was always there for each of them. Her constant considerate planning of gifts will be missed, along with her homemade lasagnes that she always had on hand. Micheline is survived by her two children, Bryan (Renee) and Marijoel (Raj); and her five grandchildren Owyn, Soleil, Olivia, Benjamin, and Odette.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when travel and government guidance permits. For those interested in being notified, please contact Bryan or Marijoel for details.



