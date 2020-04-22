Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mirja Pekovich. View Sign Obituary

Sadly, we announce the peaceful passing of Mirja Pekovich on April 9, 2020, at the Finnish Home in Vancouver. Born in Turku, Finland, Mirja was one of seventy thousand Finnish children who were sent to Swedish foster homes during the Second World War, after which she had to relearn Finnish and re-connect with her family and roots. Her love of languages grew when she travelled to Milwaukee to learn English and then on to Paris to learn French. She met her future husband, Dan, on a ferry travelling between Sweden and Finland. Dan, a Vancouverite, smoothly asked her for a dance, and the rest is history. The newlyweds arrived in Vancouver in 1960 and settled on the North Shore in West Vancouver to raise their four children and her many four-legged friends. Mirja maintained a long career in North Vancouver as a high school French teacher. Her family remember her generosity and kindness, particularly to pets, her enjoyment at entertaining, her love of drawing, her summer sailing trips with colleagues on the south coast, and driving trips with her husband along the west coast. Almost until the end, she still loved to dance and found no greater joy than being with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Dan; her son, Andre (Hannelore); her daughters, Michele (Al), Denise, and Martine; and her beloved grandchildren, Nico, Ben, Gemma, and Zoe. The family would like to thank the staff at the home, and their companions, Bruchell and Nancy, for the excellent care, kindness, and support they provided Mirja throughout her stay and, in particular, during these trying times. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to one of the many charities that need your help at this time.

