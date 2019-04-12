Moira entered heaven at age 96! She was predeceased by husband Don in 2003. Loving Wife of over 50 years and proud mother to Heather and Ian (Edorne). Doting Grandma to Skye (Chris), Joey (Amber), Alastair and Moira Fe. Friend to many.
Thank you to all her caregivers at VCH Twin Towers and Lynn Valley Care center for their loving care. Celebration of Moira's life will be at First Memorial-Boal Chapel on Thursday April 18th at 2pm. Donations if desired to L.G.H. Palliative Care.
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
(604) 990-8988
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 12 to May 11, 2019