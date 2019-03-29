Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mollie HODSON. View Sign

HODSON, Mollie April 28, 1921 - March 12, 2019 Our beloved Mom passd away peacefully on March 12 in the capable hands of the faithful staff at her care home. The family gives its heartfelt thanks to the staff at Berkley Care Centre for the kindness, compassion and loving care they gave daily to Mom during her tenure there over the past year and one half. Mom was pre-deceased by her parents, William Strudwick in 1935 and Minnie Frances Strudwick in 1960, and by her husband Ralph William in 1991, then her son Kenneth R. Hodson in August 2006. Survived and greatly missed by her daughter Carolyn Griffin, two sons; Clifford (Linda) and Larry (Mary), plus seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Andrew's United Church, 1044 St. George's Ave, North Vancouver, followed by a 'celebration of life' reception, in the ground level meeting room of the church, where light refreshments, coffee and tea will be served. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.





