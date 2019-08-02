Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moraig Mary (MacDonald) Meyer. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Moraig Meyer. She will be lovingly remembered by Richard, her husband of 57 years; daughters, Shona (Russ) and Jenny (Nicholas); and by her "sun, moon, and stars", her grandchildren, Ross, Keith, Siobhan, and Grace. Born to Adam and Margaret MacDonald of Ellon, Scotland, she was one of seven children. Moraig is also survived by her brother, Denis (Marion), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins - in Scotland and Canada - of whom she was very proud.



After graduating from the University of Aberdeen (1951), and Maria Grey College (1952), Moraig taught for five years in London before immigrating to Canada. She was a respected teacher of English, French, and Latin in Chilliwack, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver. An engaging educator, she took great pride in making a positive impact on her students' lives.



Moraig loved music, opera, ballet, theatre, reading, and duplicate bridge. She loved to laugh and had a stellar sense of humour. Moraig cherished her many deep and lasting friendships. She felt that she was the luckiest person, having been surrounded by such wonderful friends and family. They meant everything to her; she was grateful for their love and care, especially in her final months. Her joie de vivre touched many lives, and although she is gone, her spirit lives on.



We would like to thank Dr. Mainra, Dr. Sebba, and Dr. Senra, and the staff at Churchill House for their kind and caring support. A Celebration of Life will be held at Delbrook Community Centre (Arbutus Room) in North Vancouver on Saturday, August 31st from 2 - 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the BC Lung Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or Alzheimer Society.



