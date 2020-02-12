After a short illness, Moya Kurucz (Soane) suddenly passed away at Lions Gate Hospital on February 4, 2020.



Moya's husband Ron, daughter Kendra, and much loved grandchildren Braxton, Logan, Tori and Kendra's life partner Rory, will deeply miss her love and dedication to family.



Moya will be missed by many friends in the community, and we are especially grateful to Moya's dedicated friend, Harriet Tracy of North Vancouver, for her care and support during Moya's stay at LGH.



For funeral details, please contact First Memorial Services and Boal Chapel in North Vancouver via their website, or call 604-980-3451.



A memorial will be held on Sunday March 1, at 2PM, at First Memorial - 1505 Lillooet Rd, North Vancouver.

