Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Horne. View Sign Obituary

HORNE, Muriel (nee Flett)



Our beloved wee Mum, Nana, sister, and friend passed on gently and peacefully on August 17, 2019, surrounded by love.



She was born April 8, 1930, in Portessie, Scotland, moving with her family to Aberdeen in 1939, where she met, and in 1950 married, her husband, Jim. In 1957 they emigrated to Canada, along with their three older children. They settled in North Vancouver and completed their family with two more children.



After Jim died in 1989, Muriel retired to Maple Ridge and later Pitt Meadows, spending her last eight years at Shaughnessy Care Centre in Port Coquitlam. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff there for the kind, loving care she received.



Also predeceased by son, Graeme in 1984; and daughter, Jennifer Williams (Denis) in 2009; Muriel is survived by daughters, Brenda McCartney and Angela Bartok (Brent); son, David Horne (Eileen); and 10 grandchildren,



Mike McCartney (Kimberly), Greg McCartney (Inga), Andrea Friesen (Tyler), Jay Bartok, Tyler Bartok, Matthew Williams (Holly,) Kristen Dubinsky (Ryan), Rebecca Williams (Conor), and Evan and Amy Horne; as well as three great-grandchildren (and counting!), Ellie and Jamieson Friesen, and Greyson McCartney.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, Nana, and friend with a kind heart, a sunny disposition, and a smile that could light up a room. Eternally missed and never forgotten.



Memorial service to be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1 pm, Haney Presbyterian Church, 11858 216 Street, Maple Ridge, BC.



"We're No Awa' Tae Bide Awa'"

HORNE, Muriel (nee Flett)Our beloved wee Mum, Nana, sister, and friend passed on gently and peacefully on August 17, 2019, surrounded by love.She was born April 8, 1930, in Portessie, Scotland, moving with her family to Aberdeen in 1939, where she met, and in 1950 married, her husband, Jim. In 1957 they emigrated to Canada, along with their three older children. They settled in North Vancouver and completed their family with two more children.After Jim died in 1989, Muriel retired to Maple Ridge and later Pitt Meadows, spending her last eight years at Shaughnessy Care Centre in Port Coquitlam. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff there for the kind, loving care she received.Also predeceased by son, Graeme in 1984; and daughter, Jennifer Williams (Denis) in 2009; Muriel is survived by daughters, Brenda McCartney and Angela Bartok (Brent); son, David Horne (Eileen); and 10 grandchildren,Mike McCartney (Kimberly), Greg McCartney (Inga), Andrea Friesen (Tyler), Jay Bartok, Tyler Bartok, Matthew Williams (Holly,) Kristen Dubinsky (Ryan), Rebecca Williams (Conor), and Evan and Amy Horne; as well as three great-grandchildren (and counting!), Ellie and Jamieson Friesen, and Greyson McCartney.She was a wonderful wife, mother, Nana, and friend with a kind heart, a sunny disposition, and a smile that could light up a room. Eternally missed and never forgotten.Memorial service to be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1 pm, Haney Presbyterian Church, 11858 216 Street, Maple Ridge, BC."We're No Awa' Tae Bide Awa'" Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close