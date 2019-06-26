Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel (Senft) MARKS. View Sign Obituary

MARKS, Muriel (nee Senft) December 14, 1935 - June 22, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce that Mom passed away on June 22, 2019 in North Vancouver BC. Mom was born and raised on a farm near Lipton Saskatchewan, the youngest of 12 siblings. In 1958 she married Reuben Marks. During their marriage, the couple lived in six different communities where Mom made friends rapidly and easily, enjoying her time in each location. Upon retirement, Mom and Dad moved to Kelowna and enjoyed over 25 years in their retirement dream home, where they loved hosting their grandkids and "prairie" guests. Mom was afflicted with Alzheimer's the last few years of her life and eventually moved to a care facility in North Vancouver. Her love of singing and musical 'diddies' stayed with her almost to the very end. Muriel leaves to mourn her husband Reuben of almost 62 years, her son Brad (Olga) of North Vancouver and grandsons Sean (Shannon) and Stephen, as well as three siblings and countless extended family. The family would like to thank the staff at Lynn Valley Lodge for their care and kindness towards mom, and especially for their compassion during the last few difficult days. For messages of condolence, please go to







