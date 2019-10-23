Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. Westman. View Sign Obituary

Nancy Ann Westman - February 23, 1959 - August 29, 2019.



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful "Bee" Nancy Westman (in North Vancouver), surrounded by the love of her wife and friends.



Nancy embraced life to the fullest and fought cancer with incredible courage, grace, and determination. The youngest of five siblings, Nancy was born in Shawinigan, Quebec, and was predeceased by parents, Herb and Rita Westman. Nancy moved to BC in the '80s where she enjoyed a fulfilling career in public service, both provincial (Social Services) and federal governments (Immigration). A lover of life and the outdoors, the natural beauty and uniqueness of BC pulled Nancy in many directions; in particular, the Sunshine Coast where she enjoyed the woods and beaches, the Mountains, and the North Shore, where Nancy hiked and walked her beloved Zoe so often and felt so lucky to call home. She loved travel, fashion, shopping, music, dance, and looked forward to cooking Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.



Once diagnosed, Nancy connected with cancer survivors, a medical team, and the rest of the members of the amazing support group from the Dr. Paul Sugar Palliative Support Centre. Grateful for the kindness and the many friendships made, Nancy volunteered her time giving back to other patients. Throughout her journey, Dr. Paul made multiple house calls and the team was with her at the time of her last admission into palliative care. Left to celebrate her life are her wife, Jen; her siblings and their family; her many friends; and those she affectionately referred to as 'chosen family'. Nancy will be lovingly remembered for her warm smile, love of the animals, and her kind heart.



A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 1:00 pm on October 27 at the Palliative Support Centre 3743 Delbrook Avenue (Delbrook Plaza) North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paul Sugar Palliative Support Centre.

Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21, 2019

