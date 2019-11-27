Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jane (Lehmann) BLANCHE. View Sign Obituary

BLANCHE (Lehmann) - Nancy Jane On November 16th, 2019, Nancy passed away suddenly, while surrounded by her family and friends at the age of 65. Born on June 9th, 1954, Nancy grew up in a large family in West Vancouver. After graduating from West Van High, Nancy began a lengthy career in retail, starting at Woodward's at Park Royal before transferring to the company's head office. Eventually, she moved to the Fraser Valley and most recently owned and operated Rusty's, an antique and collectibles business in Agassiz, BC. Nancy sold her business four short months ago, and relocated to Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast, where she always envisioned retiring. She was happy to be taking a well deserved break and spending more time with her grandchildren. Nancy is predeceased by her parents, Roy Blanche and Doris Guest, and her brother Jim. She is survived by her daughter Christa (Justin), grandchildren Carys and Braden, her loving partner Scott, sisters Susan, Linda, Heather (Maurice), brothers Tim (Jannette) and Philip (Tammy) and several nieces and nephews. Nancy will be fondly remembered for her fun loving, gentle nature, her unique creativity and willingness to lend a helping hand. The family wishes to thank the team of heroic first responders including District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services as well as the BC Ambulance Service with special gratitude to Andrew and Sean for their outstanding leadership, dedication and compassion.





Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

