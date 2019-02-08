In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy KUCHENTHAL. View Sign

In Memory of Nancy Kuchenthal Nancy touched many people in her life journey. John Kuchenthal was married to Nancy for 22 years, and was his best Friend. Sandy and Susan Jones grew up with Nancy and were life-long Friends. Jim and Sally Kelly were very close Friends who she loved; and grew with her and dear friend Shirley Gust. At 60, Nancy entered the Clearmind organization and became a Certified Clinical Counsellor; where she taught several hundred and was greatly loved. Clearmind is creating a scholarship in her name. At Clearmind Satu Springer was her primary mentor and Friend. Thank you to the Paul Sugar Foundation, Marylene Kyriazis and Frankie Hester who were there to support her emotionally with love and respect. Nancy inspired many to meet their cancer with dignity and hope. Overall there are so many fine people that morn the loss of a truly wonderful woman and Friend. The Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 1 PM at Highland United Church, 3255 Edgemont Blvd., North Vancouver.





Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019

