It is with great sadness Deirdre and Kim Rogers announce the passing of their mother, Natalie Virginia Rogers, on March 15, 2020. She lived her life with laughter and was driven to accomplish many things, including publishing a number of books and winning many major tennis tournaments. Natalie was born in Kingston, Ontario, the only child of Estelle Mae Faver (nee Deyo) and Harry Ernest Faver, and was raised in Smiths Falls. She excelled academically (except for algebra), in sports and music and upon completion of high school attended the University of Toronto, where she continued voice studies at the Royal Conservatory and took a degree in Physical Education. While at university, she achieved first class honours in her Grade 10 vocal exam and won the Kiwanis Festival singing Rejoice Greatly. After teaching for a few years in Toronto, she moved to the West Coast where she found the amateur tennis playing community in Stanley Park and later, at Jericho Tennis Club, Jim Rogers, who she married in 1960. She taught at University Hill and York House before her daughters were born and then began evening instruction of English 12, Business English and Medical Terminology. She brought humour and passion to her teaching and fondly recalled in later years working with the First Nations of Capilano. Through personal health struggles, she discovered the benefits of vitamins and healthy eating and became her own health guru. A talented writer, she dabbled in greeting card verse, but her biggest claim to fame was her book “Farewell Fatigue”. Natalie’s love of competitive sports included golf in her later years. She also had a soft spot for animals, especially her Malamute, Ivik. Natalie’s daughters have followed in her footsteps and greatly appreciate the opportunities provided them. They are deeply saddened by her passing but know she is at peace with their father. No service is planned but donations would be welcome to the SPCA or The Union Gospel Mission.

Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 30, 2020

