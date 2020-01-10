Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathalie Patricia (Pat) Beck. View Sign Obituary

Pat was born in New Westminster and lived most of her life in West Vancouver. She died in her 99th year with her husband of 73 years by her side. She was predeceased by their son, Sheldon.



Left with many loving memories are her daughter, Nathalie (Bob); grandchildren, Mitchell (Melissa) and Devonna (Charlie); step-grandchildren, Tom (Brittney) and Andrea; and nine great-grandchildren.



Pat was a vivacious lady who lived life to the fullest.



She and Ralph enjoyed boating, entertaining friends, and their winters in Palm Desert. Pat was an excellent cook and a talented seamstress.



We are very thankful to all her caregivers over the last few years, to Ashley, and to the staff at Point Grey Private Hospital for their loving care. Also a huge thanks to her neighbours, particularly Radina, who tirelessly watched over both Pat and Ralph, and to her friends and family for their many visits, phone calls, and encouragement.



According to her wishes, there will be a private family celebration of her life.

