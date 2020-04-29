Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for (nee Fielder) Diane E. (Crone) Tupper. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diane/Mom/Granny on April 14th. She is lovingly remembered by her five children, Bob (Janice), David (Lisa), Don (Judy), Michelle, and Debbie (Simon); 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



Diane grew up in West Vancouver and shortly after graduation, married and started her family. Later, as a single parent, she worked hard to support her children by taking on multiple jobs at the same time until, at the age of 40, she decided to go back to school. Shouldering huge student loans, she earned her law degree, graduating from UBC near the top of her class, was called to the Bar in 1986, and went on to have a successful family law practice for many years. With a houseful of kids, her gardens were her sanctuary, and with her green thumb she always had beautiful gardens and hanging baskets. While she was jokingly not known for her culinary skills (freezing a week's worth of lettuce and tomato sandwiches for lunches), she excelled at creating many wonderful memories by organizing family events where the kids did the cooking. Diane's wit and wonderful sense of humour were captured in her novel, Balancing Act, which was loosely based on her life during her first year as an articling student. In 2019, she was recognized and honoured as part of the North Shore Authors Collection.



The family was thrilled when, seven years ago, Diane reconnected with Robert (Rob) Morris, a fellow West Van High graduate, during the planning of their 55-year grad reunion. They shared an instant connection and enjoyed many adventures together, including a cross-Canada drive which resulted in their living for a year in Toronto, and a joyous wedding in November 2018. Rob doted lovingly on Diane, keeping her well-fed and the happiest she had been in many years.



The family wishes to thank all the wonderful doctors and caregivers who supported Diane while at Chartwell House and Lynn Valley Care Centre. A gathering to celebrate Diane's life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please raise a glass of cheap white wine and toast Diane and, if you wish, make a donation to a local charity of your choice.

