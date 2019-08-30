Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil McEwen BOWDEN. View Sign Obituary

BOWDEN, Neil McEwen 4 November, 1935 - 17 August, 2019 Beloved Husband of 56 years to Lorraine, Dad to Trevor (Marni), Greg (Angela), and Grandfather to Hazel and Myles. Neil is predeceased by his brothers Daryl, Ian, and sister, Louise. He is survived by his sister, Doreen and his nieces and nephews. Born in Port Alice, BC, Neil grew up in Woodfibre. He studied Optometry at Pacific University (Oregon) and spent his early career in Vancouver and Kamloops. He went on to spend a long and rewarding career at the practice he established to serve the community of Mission. Neil was a kind, gentle, and generous man. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family. We will dearly miss his calm demeanour, sense of humour, and boundless support. His four-legged companion, Bear, will miss his walks. The family is grateful for the extraordinary care given over the years by his doctors and nurses at St Paul's Hospital, Lions Gate Hospital, and North Shore Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation, St Paul's Hospital Foundation, or the BC SPCA. A celebration of life will be held on 28 September, 2019. Oh, give me land, lots of land under starry skies above Don't fence me in Let me ride through the wide open country that I love Don't fence me in Let me be by myself in the evenin' breeze And listen to the murmur of the cottonwood trees Send me off forever but I ask you please Don't fence me in (Fletcher / Porter)







