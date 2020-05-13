KOBIERSKI, Neil Patrick 'Paddy' Shinnullsutt -t Sunrise: August 22, 1959 Sunset: May 1, 2020 It is with great sadness we advise of the sudden and unexpected death on May 1, 2020 of our dear relative Neil Patrick 'Paddy' Kobierski - aka Pat. Pat was born to his mom Barbara Ann Charlie and late father Neil Kobierski on August 22, 1959 in North Vancouver, BC. He descends from the Antone/ Charlie families of Squamish Nation. Pat grew up at Xwmélch'sten on Capilano IR No. 5 and attended Norgate Elementary and Hamilton Secondary Schools. Pat was an adventurist. In his late 20's he travelled to Arizona where he spent five years with the Navajo Nation people. For at least one of these years he spent it alone with an elder medicine man in the desert and he learned traditional beliefs and teachings. During his early 30's he moved to Hawaii where he spent time with members of the artist community and local Hawaiians. It was at this time he found peace and joy at a monastery where he lived and worked with monks and there he studied the bible and learned about God and Jesus. It was in his early 50's when he returned home to Squamish Nation and lived with his mom and to be near to family. They had a special bond together as they shared their love for his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Pat was a Master Wood Carver by trade. He found joy in teaching his talents to local carvers and made great friendships with cousins and relatives. He was very proud of this and shared his gift generously. Pat is survived by and will be greatly missed by loving mother Barbara; auntie Sally, sister Ann Whonnock; brother James (Vanessa); nieces and nephews Josephine (George), Johnathan, Mirriam (Brent), Joshua, Anastasia, Sarah, Tabitha, Mary; grandnieces and nephews Kirsten (Edward), Jordan, Gavin, Jude, Quintus, Lazars and Jude. A private family service was held Friday, May 8, 2020. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend and at this time it is impossible. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic we will host a 'Celebration of Life' at which time we will finish our work with handshakes and traditional practices.







