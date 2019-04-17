Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil T. Gray. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, Neil Talbot Gray, at Lions Gate Hospital, on April 6, 2019. Pre-deceased by his daughter Kathleen Malcolm (née Gray) in 1986 and his wife Priscilla Gray (née Palmer) in 2016, Neil is survived by his daughter, Margery Hawkins (née Gray) (husband Robert Hawkins); grandson Drew Malcolm (wife Maren Malcolm, great-grandchildren Gray and Asher); grandson Jeffrey Hawkins (wife Molly Johnson, great-grandchildren Georgia and Hartley); granddaughter Stephanie Hawkins (husband Lino Bussoli, great-grandchildren Francesca, Bianca, and Amalia); and grandsons Michael Hawkins and Daniel Hawkins. He is also survived by his brother, Don Gray of Naramata, his sisters-in-law, Ena McMillan of North Vancouver and Barbara Gray of Seattle WA, and many nephews and nieces.



Born in Calgary, Alberta on June 19, 1919 to William and Dora Gray, the oldest of four sons, Neil spent all of his childhood and adult years living on the North Shore, first in North Vancouver and then moving to West Vancouver in 1957.



Neil enrolled at the University of British Columbia in Agriculture in 1937 but his studies were interrupted in 1941 by the outbreak of war. He applied for an Officer’s Commission and was accepted at the Officer Training Centre in Victoria, BC. He spent three and a half years overseas in active duty with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps and rose to the rank of Captain. He received the Bronze Medal with Oak Leaf from the Dutch Government and was mentioned in dispatches for gallantry in action.



In 1945, shortly after returning from service, Neil and his fiancée, Percy, were married and Neil returned to UBC to complete his BSc (Agr.). He then went to work for the Fraser Valley Milk Producers Association, first as a bacteriologist and later rising to GM and CEO (Dairyland). He was instrumental in the creation of the BC Dairy Foundation and the BC Dairy Council. He also served as a Director and as President of the National Dairy Council of Canada. In 1985 Neil was awarded the Gold Medal by the Dairy Bureau of Canada for his significant contributions and he retired in 1986 after more than 45 years in the dairy industry.



In retirement Neil continued to serve as Chair of the Consulting Committee to the Canadian Diary Commission and until 1993, as a Director of the BC Dairy Industry Historical Foundation. He was the inaugural recipient of the BC Dairy Industry Achievement Award in 2014, an honour that he treasured.



Neil’s spare-time activities included golf at the Capilano Golf and Country Club, traveling with Percy, and spending many hours helping out with his grandchildren and being an avid spectator at all their events. He was also a fitness devotee: starting early morning workouts and runs with Frank Kurucz and others in 1974; becoming an inaugural member of Fit Fellas at the West Vancouver Seniors’ Activity Centre in 1986; regularly attending the “Senators” class, until shortly before his passing; and participating in the Vancouver Sun Run until he was 89 years old. Being a voracious reader, Neil also enjoyed many an afternoon at his local library. Never missing an opportunity for fun and adventure, at the age of 97 he took great delight in traveling transcontinental by train from Vancouver with his grandson, Daniel, to visit his grandsons in Washington DC (Michael) and New York City (Jeffrey).



Neil will be remembered by all who knew him for his good nature and kindness; his buoyant optimism; his delightful sense of humour and capacity to laugh at himself; and his genuine interest in others. And who could forget the twinkle in his eye? Neil was a natural leader. Rather than dwelling on his own issues, until his dying breath, he chose to focus on his family and friends. We were fortunate to have had him in our lives for so many years. He will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Neil’s Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 22 at the West Vancouver United Church, 2062 Esquimalt Ave, West Vancouver. Donations in his memory may be made to the West Vancouver Seniors’ Activity Centre or to the West Vancouver Memorial Library Foundation.

