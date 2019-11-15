Nena was born in Vancouver to Mary Veronica (née Williamson) and Ernest Leslie McLellan and led a long and adventurous life. Nena met her husband, Karl, while sailing at Kitsilano Yacht Club, and together they raised their four children in the then sleepy community of Deep Cove.
At age 65, Nena joined Karl in retirement resuming the pursuit of their outdoor passions as pensioner-adventurers for another 30 years. They sailed, skied, hiked, and cycled to experience many of the beautiful features and attractions of BC, all with many long-time and new friends.
Nena is pre-deceased by her husband, Karl. She is survived by her four children, Andrew (Liane), Charles (Cynthia), Veronica, and Paul (Nancy); and her nine grandchildren, Amber, Kylie, Cara, Chantalle, Alydar, Chela, Will, Ethan, and Claire.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, November 27th at St Pius X Catholic Church, 1150 Mount Seymour Road, North Vancouver, followed by a reception at the Deep Cove Yacht Club at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, you can make a donation to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 15 to Dec. 14, 2019