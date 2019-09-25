Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicola Robyn (Nikki) Wood. View Sign Obituary

Our beloved daughter and sister, Nicola, went home to the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the age of 56.



Nikki was born to Ken and Una Wood in Vancouver and grew up in North Vancouver, attending North Star Elementary, Balmoral Junior Secondary, and Carson Graham Secondary. She received her teaching degree from the University of Victoria (Malaspina) and taught in Prince Rupert and Vanderhoof before returning to Vancouver. She spent the last few years teaching at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Richmond.







Nikki is survived by her mother, Una, and sister, Karen (Rob), and was predeceased by her father in 2018.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 1:30 pm at St. Andrew's and St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 2641 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver.

